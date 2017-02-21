Indonesian authorities shutter minori...

Indonesian authorities shutter minority Ahmadiyah mosque

18 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" An Ahmadiyah mosque has been shuttered by authorities in Indonesia after Muslim groups called for protests against a minority they regard as heretical. Local government security officers and police are standing guard Friday at the mosque in Depok, a satellite city of the capital Jakarta.

