Indonesia opposition-backed candidate may be dark horse in Jakarta poll
Anies Baswedan , a candidate in the running to lead the Indonesian capital Jakarta, and his deputy Sandiaga Uno stand in front of their supporters during campaigning in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 5, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/... A former Indonesian education minister backed by the main opposition party has quietly made gains in the race to become the capital's governor by courting disaffected Muslim voters while acrimony over a blasphemy trial occupies his rivals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Sun
|TW_sugar_daddio
|1
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC