Indonesia opposition-backed candidate may be dark horse in Jakarta poll

12 hrs ago

Anies Baswedan , a candidate in the running to lead the Indonesian capital Jakarta, and his deputy Sandiaga Uno stand in front of their supporters during campaigning in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 5, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/... A former Indonesian education minister backed by the main opposition party has quietly made gains in the race to become the capital's governor by courting disaffected Muslim voters while acrimony over a blasphemy trial occupies his rivals.

Chicago, IL

