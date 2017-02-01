Indonesia, Australia vow to 'choke off' terror funding
Indonesia and Australia on Thursday pledged to "choke off" funding to terrorist groups planning attacks, as fears grow in both countries that Islamic State group supporters may be hatching new plots. There have been a series of IS-inspired assaults and foiled plans in the neighbouring countries in recent years as the appeal of IS spawns a new generation of extremists in the region.
