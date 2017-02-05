Hong Kong dollmaker toys with US pres...

Hong Kong dollmaker toys with US president

A Hong Kong dollmaker with a history of creating figurines of controversial world leaders has launched a replica of U.S. President Donald Trump complete with replaceable heads and hands. Trump follows in a line of other limited edition figures made by the firm including Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

