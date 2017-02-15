Gunmen attack town official's residence

Gunmen attack town official's residence

INVESTIGATION is underway to unmask the culprits behind the gun attack on the residence of a town official in Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Wednesday, February 15. The Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula reported the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the village of Lapaz, Alicia, Zamboanga Sibugay. The house that came under gun attack is owned by Alicia Municipal Councilor Salim Laja.

Chicago, IL

