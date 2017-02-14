Grassroots approach to arrest graft
Kota Kinabalu: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Sabah aims to nip corruption in the bud by going all out on government agencies and ministries involved in delivering services to the people. Its new Director Datuk Sazali Sabli said it would carry out various activities, including walkabouts, as well as mingling with clients and spot checks.
