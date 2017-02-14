FVR to launch latest book Wednesday

FVR to launch latest book Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Former President Fidel V. Ramos speaks before personnel of the Philippine National Police at Camp Crame in Quezon City during the unveiling of historical marker of Camp Crame. Former President Fidel Ramos will launch his latest book "FVR XYZ Files" at the RCBC Plaza in Makati City on Wednesday, February 15. In an interview, Ramos popularly known as FVR said his newest book is "an Anthology of Controversies &, Anecdotes & Trivia" about him all these years spanning over six decades, starting as a cadet at the United States Military Academy at West Point, as a soldier, as Philippine president and as a statesman and ordinary citizen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan 10 hr TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,323 • Total comments across all topics: 278,863,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC