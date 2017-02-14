FVR to launch latest book Wednesday

Former President Fidel V. Ramos speaks before personnel of the Philippine National Police at Camp Crame in Quezon City during the unveiling of historical marker of Camp Crame. Former President Fidel Ramos will launch his latest book "FVR XYZ Files" at the RCBC Plaza in Makati City on Wednesday, February 15. In an interview, Ramos popularly known as FVR said his newest book is "an Anthology of Controversies &, Anecdotes & Trivia" about him all these years spanning over six decades, starting as a cadet at the United States Military Academy at West Point, as a soldier, as Philippine president and as a statesman and ordinary citizen.

