Four love scam rings busted

KUALA LUMPUR: Four Internet love scam syndicates based in Malaysia have been crippled in a joint operation by Malaysian and Singaporean police. Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department was alerted after 43 victims lodged reports that they had been cheated of RM20.7mil in total.

Chicago, IL

