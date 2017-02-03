Fishermen recover body of woman

Fishermen recover body of woman

Kota Kinabalu: The body of a woman was retrieved from waters some 13 nautical miles northwest off Pulau Mengalum on Saturday. The decomposed body which was clad in a red shirt and black trousers arrived at the marine police jetty at about 2.15pm and was sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 for identification purposes.

Chicago, IL

