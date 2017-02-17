Firm begins construction of coal-fired power plant in Sarangani
The civil works have formally started for the second section of Sarangani Energy Corporation's US$ 570 million coal-fired power plant in Maasim town in Sarangani Province. Engineering firm JGC Philippines, Inc. , which was contracted by SEC to build the second 105-megawatt component of the 210-MW power plant, launched the project's construction on Thursday following the ceremonial start of excavation at its site in Barangay Kamanga in Maasim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MindaNews.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|14 hr
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC