Fearing arrest, CNRP activist flees

CNRP activist Oun Vansak, who fled the country rather than answer a Friday court summons, is seen outside CNRP headquarters in Phnom Penh in an undated photo. Photo supplied Oun Vansak, a 25-year-old Cambodian National Rescue Party activist, has become the latest government critic to flee the country fearing arrest.

