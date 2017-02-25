Experts to meet on MM churches under ...

Experts to meet on MM churches under quake risk

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Experts in the field of heritage conservation will gather for a four-day symposium beginning tomorrow to share best practices in maintaining the structural integrity of baroque churches around Metro Manila found to be at risk from potential seismic movements in the West Valley fault. The National Commission for Culture and the Arts is organizing the event in partnership with Escuela Taller de Filipinas Foundation, Inc. on February 27-March 2 at the President OsmeA a Theater of Ayuntamiento in Intramuros, Manila.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Fri Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb 14 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,126 • Total comments across all topics: 279,144,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC