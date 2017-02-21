Ex-Ministry Sec-Gen and son charged
Kuala Lumpur: A former Rural and Regional Development Ministry secretary-general and his son were charged in the Sessions Court here Tuesday with corruption involving RM550,000 in 2016. Mohd Arif allegedly conspired with his son to corruptly accept S$200,000 while he was still the Rural and Regional Development Ministry secretary-general, from Mohd Safian Mohd Salleh, a director of Syarikat Wazlina Sdn Bhd.
