Ex-Ministry Sec-Gen and son charged

Kuala Lumpur: A former Rural and Regional Development Ministry secretary-general and his son were charged in the Sessions Court here Tuesday with corruption involving RM550,000 in 2016. Mohd Arif allegedly conspired with his son to corruptly accept S$200,000 while he was still the Rural and Regional Development Ministry secretary-general, from Mohd Safian Mohd Salleh, a director of Syarikat Wazlina Sdn Bhd.

