Electric coop employee dead in a gun ...

Electric coop employee dead in a gun attack

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

AN EMPLOYEE of an electric cooperative was killed by riding-in-tandem gunmen in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur, the police reported Thursday, February 2. Zamboanga del Sur Police Director Sofronio Ecaldre identified the victim as Edwin Ligason, 43, an employee of the Zamboanga del Sur Electric Cooperative-1. Ecaldre said Ligason was shot around 5:24 p.m. Wednesday by one of the two men riding on a motorcycle that blocked his path at Purok Mahigala-on in the village of Bulatok, Pagadian City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec '16 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec '16 Paradiselosttocor... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,006 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC