Egco budgets more than Bt30 bn for seven new power projects

Electricity Generating Group has budgeted more than Bt30 billion this year for seven power projects both in Thailand and overseas, according to company president Chanin Chaonirattisai. Six of the projects are under construction and scheduled to start commercial operations between this year and 2019, including three small power producer projects Xayaburi in Laos and San Buenaventura and Masinloc Unit 3 in the Philippines.

