Egco budgets more than Bt30 bn for seven new power projects
Electricity Generating Group has budgeted more than Bt30 billion this year for seven power projects both in Thailand and overseas, according to company president Chanin Chaonirattisai. Six of the projects are under construction and scheduled to start commercial operations between this year and 2019, including three small power producer projects Xayaburi in Laos and San Buenaventura and Masinloc Unit 3 in the Philippines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC