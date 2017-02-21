Duped into killing Kim? 2 suspects sa...

Duped into killing Kim? 2 suspects say it looked like prank

Two women - a Vietnamese and an Indonesian - have been arrested for allegedly coating their hands with the immensely toxic chemical agent VX and wiping them on the face of the North Korean leader's estranged half brother Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur's airport. He died within hours.

