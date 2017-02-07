Drilon: Arroyo deal killed death penalty

Drilon: Arroyo deal killed death penalty

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

That was said by Senate President Pro Tempore Franklin Drilon as he explained that the Senate by a two-third vote had ratified a treaty commitment signed by then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. "Namatay po ang death penalty dahilan sa maliwanag naman na hindi natin pwedeng maibalik yung parusang pagpatay dahilan sa ating treaty commitment," Drilon said referring to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) 8 hr Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Sun Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Sun dewapoker 2
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan '17 Old Pom 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,139 • Total comments across all topics: 278,631,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC