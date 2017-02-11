Deadly earthquake hits Philippines
Debris from a building are seen on Feb. 11, 2017 following a powerful nighttime earthquake that rocked Surigao city, Surigao del Norte province in southern Philippines. The late Friday quake roused residents from sleep in Surigao del Norte province, sending hundreds fleeing their homes.
