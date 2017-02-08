Court orders release of labor leader arrested with NDF consultant
A labor leader, who was arrested with National Democratic Front consultant Ariel Arbitrario, was ordered released by a Tagum City court judge, who said that there was no evidence showing that he was a member of the New People's Army . Roderick Mamuyac was ordered released by Tagum City Regional Trial Court Judge Virginia Ang, who dismissed a case of multiple murder leveled against him by the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police -Criminal Investigation and Detection Group .
