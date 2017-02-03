China urges caution after Taiwan tour...

China urges caution after Taiwan tour bus crash injures Chinese

Yesterday

A Taiwan bus carrying Chinese tourists crashed into a bridge on Saturday, authorities said, wounding some passengers and prompting a call from China for "greater security safeguards". The accident in the southern city of Kaohsiung follows a grisly murder-suicide last year in which 24 Chinese tourists were killed after the driver set their moving bus on fire.

