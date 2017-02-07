Cambodian PM , citing - One-China' po...

Cambodian PM , citing - One-China' policy, bans Taiwan flag

Yesterday

Cambodia's prime minister says raising Taiwan's flag is banned because Cambodia follows the "One China" policy promoted by Beijing. Hun Sen, in a speech to the Cambodian-Chinese Association posted on his Facebook page, said he welcomes investment from Taiwanese businesspeople, but that respecting Chinese sovereignty means acknowledging Taiwan is a province of China.

Chicago, IL

