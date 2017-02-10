Cambodian opposition chief resigns fr...

Cambodian opposition chief resigns from party

15 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The head of Cambodia's opposition party has announced his resignation from the group after the country's long-serving prime minister announced plans for a law that could lead to the party's dissolution. His actions came after Prime Minister Hun Sen earlier this month vowed to amend the laws on political parties to keep convicts from holding leadership positions, among other rules.

