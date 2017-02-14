Cambodian king to open Jolie's film o...

Cambodian king to open Jolie's film on Khmer Rouge survivor

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia - Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni will preside over the premiere Saturday of Angelina Jolie's film based on a memoir from a Khmer Rouge survivor. Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk and senior government officials will also attend the showing of "First They Killed My Father" at the centuries-old Angkor Wat temple complex, a spokesman for the government agency that oversees the archaeological site said Tuesday.

