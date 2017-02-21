Cambodian court jails activist over m...

Cambodian court jails activist over melee at premier's house

" A Cambodian court has sentenced a prominent land rights activist to 2 1/2 years in prison on charges of committing violence at a protest she helped lead outside of Prime Minister Hun Sen's residence three years ago. Judge Long Kes Pirum of Phnom Penh Municipal Court found Tep Vanny guilty on Thursday of aggravated intentional violence in the March 2013 incident in which several government security personnel were hurt.

