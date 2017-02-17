Cambodian analyst arrested on charge of defaming premier

Political commentator Kim Sok, center right, is hugged by a supporter as he makes his way joined by his supporters to the municipal court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Sok joined by 200 supporters walked some five kilometers into the capital to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court answering to the defamation complaint filed by long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen. Hun Sen filed the lawsuit earlier this week by demanding $500,000 after the commentator blamed his government-affiliated "network" for the murder of Cambodia's most prominent political analysis, Kem Ley in July last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.