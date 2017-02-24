Cambodia seeking $400 million to comp...

Cambodia seeking $400 million to complete demining

Read more: The Washington Post

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia - Cambodia needs more than $400 million in aid to remove by 2025 all of the land mines that are a legacy of years of civil war, the country's prime minister said Friday. Prime Minister Hun Sen said in a statement marking his nation's Mine Awareness Day that the mines remain a threat and kill or maim nearly 100 people a year.

Chicago, IL

