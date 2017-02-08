Cambodia promises harsher drug crackdown as arrests soar

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen pledged on Wednesday to intensify a campaign against drugs after the arrest of more than 2,400 people for drug-related offences in a month. The campaign since January in the Southeast Asian country has drawn parallels with the drug crackdown in the Philippines under President Rodrigo Duterte, but Hun Sen said that in Cambodia it would not lead to bloodshed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.