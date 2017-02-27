Cambodia cancels Australian exercise ...

Cambodia cancels Australian exercise in growing rejection of Western help

Bangkok: Cambodia has cancelled an important counter-terrorism exercise with Australia as the country's strongman Hun Sen warns he may use military force during upcoming elections.

