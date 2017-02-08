Cambodia: Beaten human rights activis...

Cambodia: Beaten human rights activists become suspects in assault case

THE Phnom Penh Municipal Court issued a warrant on Tuesday summoning human rights activists, Am Sam Ath and Chan Puthisak, to court today on charges that they incited an attack on two Daun Penh district security guards during a World Habitat Day protest in October. According to the Phnom Penh Post , the two appeared in court on Wednesday to face the charges despite video footage clearly showing that the two men were actually the victims of the assault.

