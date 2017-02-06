Cambodia arrests Japanese man suspect...

Cambodia arrests Japanese man suspected in sex trafficking

" Cambodian police have arrested a Japanese man and two Cambodians suspected of tricking Cambodian women into working in the sex trade in Japan. A statement posted Monday on the Cambodian National Police website said Susumu Fukui, the 52-year-old owner of a Japanese restaurant in Phnom Penh, was arrested last week on suspicion of luring at least 10 women from provincial areas to work in Japan, ostensibly as well-paid waitresses, but then forcing them into the sex trade.

