British murder suspect arrested

Cambodian officials yesterday confirmed that British national Toby James Nelhams, wanted in connection with the murder of fellow Briton Tony Kenway last month in Thailand, is in police custody after his arrest "a few days ago" in the capital's Por Sen Chey district. Nelhams, 44, the alleged mastermind behind the January 24 shooting death, is one of three men that have been tied to the murder.

