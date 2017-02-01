Bornion Timber gets MTCS recognition

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Express

Kota Kinabalu: Bornion Timber Sdn Bhd, a Forest Management Unit player, was successfully certified under the Malaysian Timber Certification Scheme for both natural and plantation forests. The company, which is a pioneer in the pursuance of good forest management through the FMU policy, obtained full certification for both its natural forest and tree plantations .

Chicago, IL

