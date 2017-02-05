Body found in fishing nets could be b...

Body found in fishing nets could be boat tragedy victim

1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

KOTA KINABALU: The body of a woman that could be one of the five missing Chinese tourists was recovered yesterday, a week after the Jan 28 catamaran tragedy. The decomposing body clad in red shirt and black pants was trapped in fishing nets some 13 nautical miles from where the ill-fated catamaran ferrying 28 Chinese tourists and three crewmen sank.

Chicago, IL

