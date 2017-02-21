Authorities describe Kim Jong Nam's d...

Authorities describe Kim Jong Nam's death

Malaysian authorities want to speak with a North Korean embassy official and airline employee as part of their investigation into the murder of Kim Jong Nam. The two being sought are Hyon Kwang Song, who worked at the North Korean embassy in Malaysia, and Kim Uk Il, a staff member of the North Korean carrier Air Koryo, Malaysian Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar told a Wednesday news conference.

