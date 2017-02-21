Australia sued over Indonesian minors...

Australia sued over Indonesian minors in adult jails

16 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Australia is being sued for $80 million in Jakarta over claims it held juvenile Indonesian people-smuggling suspects in adult prisons or for long periods in immigration detention, a lawyer said Friday. The class-action lawsuit was launched Thursday at a court in the capital on behalf of 115 Indonesians allegedly detained when they were minors, said the lawyer representing them, Lisa Hiariej.

Chicago, IL

