Appeal Court upholds Rainsy's guilty verdict
The Appeal Court yesterday upheld a defamation conviction against opposition leader Sam Rainsy for accusing a Cambodian People's Party official of ordering members to artificially boost Prime Minister Hun Sen's Facebook "likes". Presiding judge in the case Sam Rith Sophal ruled to uphold the November decision delivered by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, which ruled in favour of CPP official Som Soeun.
