Another oarfish found in Agusan del Norte

Residents hold the dead oarfish that was found off the coast of Agusan del Norte on Friday, February 15. ANOTHER oarfish was found Wednesday in Carmen, Agusan del Norte, a week after the first dead sea serpent was discovered in the town. Netizen Elesa Jane Allocod posted on her Facebook account photos of the giant sea creature that was found off the coast in Barangay Rojales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.