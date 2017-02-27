Another bank's logo on notice

Another bank's logo on notice

Read more: Pnompenh Post

A man passes the head office of Sathapana Bank in Phnom Penh yesterday, which was recently stripped of its corporate logo. Sathapana Bank has begun removing its logo from signage at some of its branches in preparation for a possible network-wide logo change - though it has not received any direct notification from the central bank that it must abandon its corporate branding, a bank executive said yesterday.

Chicago, IL

