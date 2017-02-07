Angelina Jolie previews new Netflix d...

Angelina Jolie previews new Netflix drama, First They Killed My Father: watch

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Hellomagazine.com

Angelina Jolie has given fans the first glimpse of her upcoming directorial movie, First They Killed My Father . The Netflix drama, which is based on Cambodian human rights activist Loung Ung 's 2000 memoir of the same name, was directed by the 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hellomagazine.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) 18 hr Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Sun Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan '17 Old Pom 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,401 • Total comments across all topics: 278,647,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC