Angelina Jolie in Cambodia to showcase her Khmer Rouge film

15 hrs ago

Siem Reap, Cambodia: Angelina Jolie will unveil her new film on the horrors of the Khmer Rouge era on Saturday at the ancient Angkor Wat temple complex in Cambodia, a country the star shares a deep affinity with through her adopted son Maddox. Cambodia's king and survivors of the communist regime will be among some 1,500 people invited to the debut screening of "First They Killed My Father", directed by Jolie and the based on the memoirs of Loung Ung.



