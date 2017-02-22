Andanar loses cool over questions about $1,000 bribe claim
COMMUNICATIONS Secretary Martin Andanar lost cool on Tuesday, February 21, when pressed about his allegation that Senate reporters have been offered a $1,000 bribe to cover a press conference aimed at removing President Rodrigo Duterte from office. Andanar refused to apologize for his accusation that there was monetary offer during the press conference of former Davao policeman Arturo Lascanas, who accused President Rodrigo Duterte of being behind the killings in Davao City when he was the former mayor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC