Analyst Kim Sok arrested, jailed after showing up for questioning
Political analyst Kim Sok walks with Buddhist monks to the Phnom Penh municipal court on Friday where he was arrested for defamation and inciting unrest. Political analyst Kim Sok was charged, arrested and placed in pre-trial detention on Friday afternoon after showing up for questioning at Phnom Penh Municipal Court, according to court spokesman Ly Sophana.
