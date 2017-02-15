Agus Yudhoyono protests explosive all...

Agus Yudhoyono protests explosive allegations against his father on eve of election

Jakarta: Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, a contender for the governorship of Jakarta, has lashed out at "extraordinarily cruel" claims that his father, former Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, framed someone for murder. The explosive allegations topped off one of the most incendiary election campaign periods in Indonesia's history, which many consider was a proxy war for the 2019 presidential election.

Chicago, IL

