Aftershocks rattle survivors in quake-hit Philippines
Thousands of residents of a quake-hit city in the southern Philippines sought refuge on the streets as aftershocks hit the A region yesterday, two days after a quake killed eight people. The 6.5-magnitude quake struck Surigao and nearby areas of Mindanao island late on Friday, injuring 202, with more than 1,000 homes destroyed or damaged, according to officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Sun
|TW_sugar_daddio
|1
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC