Aftershocks rattle survivors in quake...

Aftershocks rattle survivors in quake-hit Philippines

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Thousands of residents of a quake-hit city in the southern Philippines sought refuge on the streets as aftershocks hit the A region yesterday, two days after a quake killed eight people. The 6.5-magnitude quake struck Surigao and nearby areas of Mindanao island late on Friday, injuring 202, with more than 1,000 homes destroyed or damaged, according to officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Sun TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. Super Bowl
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,313 • Total comments across all topics: 278,817,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC