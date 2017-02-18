5 injured in collision of 2 motorcycles
FIVE people, including three children, were injured in a vehicular incident in Zamboanga Sibugay, the police reported Friday, February 17. Zamboanga Sibugay Police Director Romulo Cleve Taboso identified the victims as Ian Omandam, 27, Reynaldo Avila, 36, Crishel Mae Rublico, 11, Jimboy Roferos, 10 and David Ramos, four. Investigation showed Omandam was driving a motorcycle with Ramos as his back rider when they were bumped from behind by another motorcycle driven by Avila with Rublico and Roferos riding in tandem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|18 hr
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC