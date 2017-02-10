4 dead after strong quake shakes southern Philippines

Residents stand on one end of a bridge, linking the city of Surigao to nearby towns, which was damaged after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck overnight, in Surigao City in southern island of Mindanao in the Philippines on February 11, 2017. SURIGAO CITY, Philippines - Rescuers dug through rubble Saturday to find survivors after a powerful earthquake struck the southern Philippines, killing at least four people and sending thousands fleeing for safety.

