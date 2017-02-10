4 dead after strong quake shakes southern Philippines
Residents stand on one end of a bridge, linking the city of Surigao to nearby towns, which was damaged after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck overnight, in Surigao City in southern island of Mindanao in the Philippines on February 11, 2017. SURIGAO CITY, Philippines - Rescuers dug through rubble Saturday to find survivors after a powerful earthquake struck the southern Philippines, killing at least four people and sending thousands fleeing for safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC