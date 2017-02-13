32 dead in Taiwan's worst highway acc...

32 dead in Taiwan's worst highway accident for decades

A Taiwan bus taking elderly local tourists home from visiting seasonal cherry blossoms careered off a highway Monday night leaving 32 dead, in the island's worst road accident in decades. It comes after a bus inferno in July last year killed 25 Chinese holidaymakers on board, and is the latest in a series of deadly incidents that have tarnished Taiwan's safety record.

