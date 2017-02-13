32 dead in Taiwan bus crash: Fire dep...

32 dead in Taiwan bus crash: Fire department

TAIPEI: A Taiwan bus reported to have been taking local tourists home from visiting seasonal cherry blossoms careered off a highway Monday night leaving 32 dead, the national fire agency said. Local media said the passengers had been returning from a trip to a farm in central Taichung when the bus came off the road in eastern Taipei.

