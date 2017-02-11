3 killed, scores hurt in Surigao quake
THREE people, including a four-year-old boy, were confirmed dead while more than 80 were injured after a strong magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck near Surigao City in Caraga Region, Mindanao at 10:03 p.m. Friday, February 10, the local disaster agency said. A report by the Caraga Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council also said a bridge collapsed, some roads sustained cracks and were not passable, and residential houses and some commercial buildings were damaged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC