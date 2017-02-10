3 dead after strong quake shakes southern Philippines19 min ago

3 dead after strong quake shakes sout...

3 dead after strong quake shakes southern Philippines

A strong quake shook the southern Philippines today, killing at least three people, toppling buildings and sending panicked residents fleeing their homes, media reports and authorities said. The 6.5-magnitude earthquake knocked out power in the city of Surigao, more than 700 kilometres southeast of the capital Manila, and an unknown number of people are believed to be trapped in rubble.

